Walter R Denaci Walter R. Denaci, aged 73, of Leavenworth, Kansas, died Friday July 5, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved son Mark and his siblings Edward, Janet, and David. Walter was born and raised in a small town in rural New Jersey by his loving parents Edward and Julia Denaci. He was well liked by his teachers and classmates and even fondly remembered by the local constabulary, in spite of his continual teen aged hi-jinks. Walter was a combat veteran of the U.S. Army, having served with MACV in South Vietnam from April 1967 to April 1968. He participated in the defense of Pleiku, the headquarters of II Corps, during the Tet Offensive in early 1968, as well as offensive operations against the Vietcong and the North Vietnamese Army with the South Vietnamese Rangers and their Montagnard allies. Walter was a free spirit, an adventurer, and an inspiration to his many friends. He taught high school, wrote poetry, and told (mostly) true stories. In 1976 he chopped his bike and made an epic solo motorcycle journey across the United States. He subsequently lived in California, Missouri, and eventually settled in Kansas for the final years of his life. Walter, known as "The Jersey Kid" to his associates, loved women,spirits, bodybuilding, motorcycles, and all types of westerns. He was fond of saying, "Life is a series of choices" and"Until you die, you have forever." He lived his life as he chose, fully and uncompromisingly, and is now at peace. God bless Walter and God bless America, the country that he dearly loved.KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019