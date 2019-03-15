|
Walter Roy Dougherty Walter Roy Dougherty, 85, of Kansas City, KS, (recently Monett, MO,) passed away March 13, 2019. Mausoleum services will be 11:00am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. He is survived by his wife, Beverly O'Leary; his children, Steve Dougherty (Ann), and Kathy Wilson (Darrell); his stepchildren, Peggy Eagle, Linda Tarwater, and Vicky Mulholland (Steve); his daughter-in-law, Carol Cornwell; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2019