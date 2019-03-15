Kansas City Star Obituaries
Walter Roy Dougherty Obituary
Walter Roy Dougherty Walter Roy Dougherty, 85, of Kansas City, KS, (recently Monett, MO,) passed away March 13, 2019. Mausoleum services will be 11:00am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. He is survived by his wife, Beverly O'Leary; his children, Steve Dougherty (Ann), and Kathy Wilson (Darrell); his stepchildren, Peggy Eagle, Linda Tarwater, and Vicky Mulholland (Steve); his daughter-in-law, Carol Cornwell; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2019
