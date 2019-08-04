Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter S. Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter S. Hill Obituary
Walter S. Hill Walter S. Hill, 63, was born on May 21, 1956. He passed away on July 26, 2019. Walter Lived in Kansas City Kansas most of his life. Walter worked at Charles Balls & Thriftway Grocery. Walter and his wife Lucile lived in Branson, MO. until their passings. Walter is preceded in death by his parents Warren E. and Marilyn (Marshall) Hill Gee.Walter is survived by his sisters Lorraine Fullington, her husband Roger Fullington and their children Shawn Fullington and Brigit Little; his sister Margaret Schram, her husband Scott Schram, and their two sons Alex & Bradley Schram.Graveside Burial Services on Fri. Aug. 9th at 10:00am at Highland Park Cemetery 4101 State Ave. KCKS 66102
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.