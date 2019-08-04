|
Walter S. Hill Walter S. Hill, 63, was born on May 21, 1956. He passed away on July 26, 2019. Walter Lived in Kansas City Kansas most of his life. Walter worked at Charles Balls & Thriftway Grocery. Walter and his wife Lucile lived in Branson, MO. until their passings. Walter is preceded in death by his parents Warren E. and Marilyn (Marshall) Hill Gee.Walter is survived by his sisters Lorraine Fullington, her husband Roger Fullington and their children Shawn Fullington and Brigit Little; his sister Margaret Schram, her husband Scott Schram, and their two sons Alex & Bradley Schram.Graveside Burial Services on Fri. Aug. 9th at 10:00am at Highland Park Cemetery 4101 State Ave. KCKS 66102
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019