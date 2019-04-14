|
|
Walter S. Robertson Walter Sephus Robertson, 84, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away April 9, 2019, at Liberty Hospital. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by memorial services at 6:30 pm, on Thursday, April 18, at Moment of Truth Bible Baptist Church, 310 S. Randolph Road, Kansas City, MO 64119. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church. Walt was born November 14, 1934, in Chase, LA, the son of Samuel and Eva (Wallace) Robertson. Along with his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his son, Steve Robertson, and sister, June Lepre. Walt served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 until receiving honorable discharge in 1961. He worked as a Quality Control Specialist for AT&T for 30 years. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Cravens) Robertson; son, Randy Robertson; brothers, Samuel Robertson, Jr. and Claude Robertson; as well as several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019