Walton Edward "Ed" Wilcox Walton Edward "Ed" Wilcox age 90 of Paola, KS died Saturday February 15, 2020 at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola. Ed was born September 5, 1929 in Butler, Missouri. He was the only child born to Walton Weldon & Flossie Mae (Ruddell) Wilcox. He grew up in Butler where he attended school. Graduating from Butler High School in 1929. After high school, Ed farmed for a short time until enlisting into the United States army. He was sent to Korea during the Korean War. After two years he was discharged as a sergeant. Ed then went into farming again but also ran a gas station in Butler. He worked at a fertilizer plant for MFA for 5 years. Then in 1963, Ed built his own independent agriculture company called Paola Farm Chemical. He owned and operated his company until 1970 when a devastating fire burned his building. Ed then went to work for various agriculture equipment dealers. He ended his salesman career working for Fairbank Equipment. He retired in 2014. Ed married Mildred Allene Blankenship on December 31, 1949 in Butler, MO. Together they had two children Bonita and Arlen. They made their home in Paola, KS. They were happily married for 63 years. When he was not working, Ed enjoyed fishing. He and Mildred travelled to Minnesota to fish. They would also take a trip once a year to places all over the United States when their kids were younger. Ed was a past member of the 1st Christian Church in Paola. He at one time was a board member of the Kansas Fertilizer and Chemical Association. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred and his parents. Survivors include children Bonita "Bonnie" (Allen) McKoon of Osawatomie, KS and Arlen (Suzy) Wilcox of Paola, KS, five grandchildren Kirk McKoon, Jody McKoon- Gillespie, Clint Wilcox, Emily Reece and Mallory Green, seven great grandchildren Lauren, Cooper, Parker, Hunter, Madelyn, Olivia and Chase. Along with other family and friends. Visitation & Service February 18, 2020 at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 22, 2020