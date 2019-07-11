Kansas City Star Obituaries
Wanda Christine (Malcom) Bjorgaard

Wanda Christine (Malcom) Bjorgaard Obituary
Wanda Christine (Malcom) Bjorgaard Wanda Christine (Malcom) Bjorgaard, 83, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, in Topeka Kansas. Wanda was born in Chanute, Kansas, on January 20, 1936. Her parents were Otto Malcolm and Margaret Ethel (Dean) Pearson. They preceded her in death. Wanda married Ernest Oscar Bjorgaard Sr., he preceded her in death. They were blessed with 10 children. Sharon Lorene Sheppard, (Robert) Bonner Springs, Kansas, Linda Lee Thompson Buck (Daniel, deceased), Olathe, Kansas, Ernie Oscar Bjorgaard Jr. Linwood, Kansas, Ruth Alice (Daniel) Trujillo, La Porte, Indiana, Ethel Louise Bjorgaard Probasco, (G. Wayne, deceased), Topeka, Kansas, Edward Stephen (Rikki Jo) Bjorgaard, Olathe, Kansas, Rebekah Bjorgaard (James) Crawford, The Woodlands, Texas, David (Alla) Bjorgaard, Atchison, Kansas, Julie (James) Norcross, Champaign, Illinois, and Jonathan Paul Bjorgaard (deceased), Evelyn (his wife at death). Wanda is survived by 9 children, 40 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren, and 20 great great grandchildren. Wanda was a strong, independent woman. Her favorite Bible verses are Psalms 127: 3-5 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, so are the children of one's youth. Happy is the man who has his quiver full them. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 4:30 PM at Walnut Grove Bible Church, 16766 Cantrell Rd., Bonner Springs, Kansas. Burial will follow at Lenape Cemetery, 16449 Woods Rd., Linwood, KS. Followed by a reception for family and friends to visit at 6:00 PM at James P. Davis Hall Lodge, 91st and Leavenworth Rd., Kansas City, Kansas, overlooking Wyandotte County Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Grove Bible Church and sent in care of Chapel Oaks Cremation and Funeral Services 235 SW Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, Kansas. 66603. Please see www.chapeloaksne.com for online condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 11, 2019
