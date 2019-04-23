Kansas City Star Obituaries
Wanda Lee (Mitzie) Hein

Wanda Lee (Mitzie) Hein Obituary
Wanda (Mitzie) Lee Hein Wanda (Mitzie) Lee Hein, 79 of Leawood, KS, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 21. Wanda is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wayne K. Hein, their children Mark Hein (Karen), Sandra Wachter (Marc) and Scott Hein; her grandchildren, Amanda Tran (Alex), Nicole Manning (Spencer), Brandon Reigel (Alison), Amy Hein, Dylan Wachter, Aubrey Reigel and Steven Hein; her great-grand daughter Avery Manning; brother Fred M. WIcke (Marie Ann), sister Sharon Glazier and many cousins, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred A. & Helen Lee Wicke. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W. 62nd St., Mission, KS 66202. The family will receive visitors starting at 10:00 AM. The family suggests donations in her honor be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, the or Kansas City Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 23, 2019
