|
|
Wanda L. Marshall Wanda Lee Marshall, 80, of Greenwood, was born, September 21, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Oscar and Opal Irene (Wise) Searcy. She departed this life, Friday July 26, 2019, at the John Knox Village Care Center Hospice House, surrounded with love and family. Wanda was a 1957 Raytown High School graduate. On February 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert Lee "Bob" Marshall in Kansas City. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2014. Wanda was employed as a Purchaser for Honeywell retiring in 1996. She loved flying and several years ago took lessons earning her pilot's license. She also loved showing horses, barrel racing, and working in her garden and yard. She had a soft spot for all animals, especially cats. Wanda was also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by four children, Cheryl Marshall-Taylor of Lee's Summit, Joe (and Jennifer) Marshall, and Bob (and Lynne) Marshall, both of Blue Springs, and Keith Marshall of Lone Jack; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Taylor, Amy Reppy, Joshua Buck, Kyle Wright, Tyler Wright, Alexa Wright, and Landon Marshall; six great grandchildren, Riley Buck, Braelyn Riveria, Samantha Wright, Avery Wright, Carrington Wright, and Maks Wright; one brother, Allen Eugene "Gene" (Debbie) Searcy of Kansas City; two sisters, Beverly (and Richard) Stanley of Plattsburg, and Christine (and Dale) Jackson of Grandview; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Friday, August 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Reverend D. Kent Deubner will officiate. Interment will be in the Floral Hills East Cemetery, Lee's Summit. Casket bearers are Joshua Buck, Bob Marshall, Joe Marshall, Keith Marshall, Kyle Wright, and Tyler Wright. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Animal Shelter and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019