Wanda Lee Romi Wanda Lee Romi, 72, of Kansas City, MO passed away on September 28, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center. She was surrounded by many close friends and family, just as she would have wanted. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Margie. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Stanley Romi; her daughter Kimberly Romi; her sister Delpha Mae "Dee" Spalding; her brother Richard Lee Clark, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, adopted family and cherished friends. Wanda was born July 3, 1947 in Hoisington, Kansas to Junior and Margaret Clark (Summerskill) and moved to the Kansas City area with her family in 1955. She attended Paseo High School, graduating in 1965. She worked at numerous car dealerships and became well-respected in the industry during her working years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: P.A.W.S. www.kcpaws.org or Pawsitive Tails at www.pawsitivetailskc.org. (If preferred, checks can be made to Pawsitive Tails and mailed to 13707 Cody St. Overland Park, KS 66221) A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00AM to 3:00PM at Faulkner's Ranch, 10600 Raytown Road, KCMO 64134. Full obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019