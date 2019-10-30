Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Romi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lee Romi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lee Romi Obituary
Wanda Lee Romi Wanda Lee Romi, 72, of Kansas City, MO passed away on September 28, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center. She was surrounded by many close friends and family, just as she would have wanted. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Junior and Margie. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Stanley Romi; her daughter Kimberly Romi; her sister Delpha Mae "Dee" Spalding; her brother Richard Lee Clark, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, adopted family and cherished friends. Wanda was born July 3, 1947 in Hoisington, Kansas to Junior and Margaret Clark (Summerskill) and moved to the Kansas City area with her family in 1955. She attended Paseo High School, graduating in 1965. She worked at numerous car dealerships and became well-respected in the industry during her working years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: P.A.W.S. www.kcpaws.org or Pawsitive Tails at www.pawsitivetailskc.org. (If preferred, checks can be made to Pawsitive Tails and mailed to 13707 Cody St. Overland Park, KS 66221) A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00AM to 3:00PM at Faulkner's Ranch, 10600 Raytown Road, KCMO 64134. Full obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.