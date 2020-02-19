|
Wanda Lou Chittenden Wanda Lou Chittenden passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Ness County, Kansas and was the only child of Sam and Emma Jean (Laas) Matkins. She grew up in Ness City and graduated from Ness City High School. After high school, Wanda attended the University of Kansas where she met D. Jack Chittenden. Wanda and Jack were united in marriage on June 12, 1954. Immediately after their wedding, Jack went into active duty with the United States Marine Corps. During his time of service, they lived in Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Sill, OK; and Quantico, VA. After completion of his service, the couple moved to Kansas City, purchasing their first home in Prairie Village, then later a home in southern Overland Park where Wanda lived for more than 50 years. Wanda and Jack raised three daughters: Susan C. Davis (Lyndon) of Overland Park, Anne E. Mateer (Tony) of Olathe, and Sarah L. Chittenden of Alexandria, VA. In addition to raising her family and working full time, Wanda returned to school, proudly earning her bachelor's degree from the University of Kansas in 1985. She was a voracious reader, a great lover of words, an accomplished seamstress, and an avid gardener. She spent many years as a Master Gardener through the K-State Extension Office, volunteering at Wonderscope and Deanna Rose Farmstead. She was known by her family as the world's greatest cook. Their favorites included her famous potato salad and Mississippi barge cake with penuche frosting. In her later years, the ever-intrepid Wanda made several international trips to Europe, South America, and Africa. The lights of her life were her five grandchildren: Spencer and Allison Davis; Hayden, Riley, and Tyler Burch, whom she loved dearly. She cherished her time with them and enjoyed attending their many events and activities. She will be deeply missed. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 1988. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, KC, MO 64145. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 2 pm at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 2501 W. 137th Street, Overland Park, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020