Wanda Snyder Whitney Wanda S. Whitney, 85, of Overland Park, died March 6, 2020. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tue., March 10 at Overland Park Christian Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Wanda will be laid to rest next to her husband at Johnson County Memorial Gardens immediately following. Wanda was born on June 16, 1934 near Lucerne, MO to Murl and Jessie Snyder. She met her husband of 61 years, Duane, while attending secretarial college at Chillicothe, MO. Wanda was a good cook and enjoyed family dinners. Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a grandson, Kendall. She is survived by her children, Dave (Michelle) and Debra, grandchildren Jay (Gemma) and Melia, Ryan (Kelsey), Chelsea (Dan), Jessica (Sean), great grandchildren, Jace and Hayes, Jason, Devyn, Braden, Maddie, Eli, brothers Ron (Donna) and Duane (Jan) and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2020