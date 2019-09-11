|
Waneta VanTuyl Waneta VanTuyl, age 94, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family members. She was born Oct. 26, 1924, to Jesse and Dollie VanTuyl, LaCygne, KS. She graduated from LaCygne High School in 1942 and attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO. Most of her adult life was spent in the Kansas City area. She lived in St. Louis a year while hiring and training sales people for Field Enterprise Educational Corp. of Chicago. She also sold real estate in Kansas City for Cliff Brisbois Realty. In later years, she did office work for Yellow Freight Systems and United Parcel Service, retiring in 1990. In her young adult life she enjoyed several nice vacations, including Hawaii. Waneta and her sister, Violet, built a duplex where they lived side by side for nearly 40 years. In their retirement years they traveled together, driving to Nova Scotia, California and numerous Branson trips. She wrote a Christian romance novel and had it published and also wrote prayers and Christian poems which she precisely typed and collected in a notebook. Waneta accepted Christ as her Savior in her early twenties at the Kansas City Baptist Temple, where she later taught the Business and Professional Women's class. In recent years she has been a member of Overland Park Baptist Temple. We are sure, if she failed to tell you personally, she would want you to know (because she wanted everyone to know and understand) John 3:16 and Romans 10:9 and 10:10 because she felt they contain Truth and open the door to Salvation and a wealth of information. Church, family and travel created a great and very busy life for Waneta. She felt she had never been unhappy except for the pain she saw in the lives of the people she cared about. Much thanks to Brookdale Rosehill and Brookdale Shawnee staff who were so gentle and caring with Waneta during the last three years of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; Dollie and Jesse VanTuyl; brothers Melvin, Robert Ray, and Cecil; sisters Pansy, Lillie, and Violet; and nephews Donald, Gary, Dennis, and Steven. She is survived by her brother Calvin (Doris) and eight much loved nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to LaCygne Historical Society, 300 N. Broadway, LaCygne, KS 66040 or LaCygne Library, Dist. #2, 206 N. Commercial, LaCygne, KS 66040. Visitation at 10:00 am followed by service at 11:00 am Saturday, Sept. 14 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. Burial will be at East Mount Zion Cemetery, LaCygne, KS. No graveside services are planned. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019