Ward Dehoney Ward Dehoney, 88, passed away January 30, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Rosary at 10:45 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 4101 E. 105th Terr., Kansas City, MO 64137. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Catherine's Parish. Ward was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Dehoney. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathryn (DeFries) Dehoney; sons, Joe Dehoney (Janice) and Chris Dehoney (JoMarie); daughter, Nancy Dehoney; and grandchildren, Lauren Huha (Caleb) and Christopher Dehoney Jr. Full obituary found at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020