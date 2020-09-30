Warren B. TurnerAugust 2, 1927 - September 26, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - "One of the nicest guys you'll ever meet", Warren B. Turner, 93, died Saturday after a brief illness. Warren was born and grew up in Springfield, MO, but lived most of his life in Overland Park, where he owned Turner Auto Upholstery, a business known metro-wide for quality auto interiors. Warren was also an avid pilot and car enthusiast, hobbies that he enjoyed into his 80's and 90's. He leaves behind a daughter, Cassandra, and son, Wayne, a son-in-law and daughter-in-law that were very close to him and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.