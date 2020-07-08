Warren Douglas "Doug" Dickenson Warren Douglass "Doug" Dickenson age 78, died peacefully and unexpectedly on July 3, 2020. Doug was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, grew up in Columbia, Missouri, and lived all his adult life in Kansas City, Missouri. Doug graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia and received both his Under-graduate and Graduate degrees from University of Missouri. Doug was a partner with Troupe Kehoe Whitaker and Kent CPA Firm and later maintained a private accounting practice. An avid golfer, fisher, and lover of the Kansas City Royals; Doug will be missed. Doug is survived by his wife, Dianne Peacock Dickenson, and stepchildren, Kristin Pick and David West. Doug's only sister, Donna Dickenson Sublett, resides in Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Diabetes Foundation.



