Warren P. Clodfelter 3-10-30 to 12-3-19 Warren Palmer Clodfelter, 89, passed away December 3, 2019. Warren was born in High Point, North Carolina and married his only "sweetheart", Frances Olivia Lovelace in 1953, after he served in the Air Force and Korean War. His career led him to Kansas City to work at Bendix, which he retired from in 1992. Warren was a devout Christian that cherished and loved his children: Dan Clodfelter, Steve Clodfelter and Lori Shane (Ward); and his two grandsons Kyle and Jeremy Shane. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Monday, December 9, with services 10AM, December 10, both at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019