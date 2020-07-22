1/
Warren Russell Beach
1925 - 2020
Warren Russell Beach Warren Russell Beach, 94, Manhattan, KS passed away on July 19, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, KS. Warren was born August 26, 1925 on a farm west of what is now Hilldale Lake in Miami County, KS. He was the son of Charles Edgar and Grace Malinda (Kohler) Beach. He attended a one room country school that he walked two miles to attend. He graduated from Paola, KS High School in 1943. After graduation he was employed at the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in DeSoto, KS. He later worked for the Fluor Corporation in Paola, KS. He was united in marriage to Clara Whitlow on June 25, 1950. To this union was born a son, Gary, in 1952. The family moved to Shawnee, KS in 1958 when Warren became employed by the Darby Corporation in Kansas City, KS in their engineering department. He was later named Executive Vice-President of the corporation, retiring in 1987. After retirement he served as manager of the Lenexa Nutrition Center for a number of years. He was an active member of the Bristol Hill United Methodist Church in Kansas City, KS, teaching an adult Sunday School class for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Clara. He is survived by his son, Gary (Betty) Beach, and grandson, Dan Beach, all of Mahattan, KS as well as a granddaughter, Stephanie (Allen) Strickler and their twin daughters (his great-granddaughters) Eloise and Joselyn Strickler all of Bel Air, KS. A private graveside service will be conducted with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Memorial can be sent to: Bristol Hill United Methodist Church, 4826 County Line Rd., Kansas City, KS 66106. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily. com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

