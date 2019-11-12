Kansas City Star Obituaries
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
641-423-0924
Wava Mae Pippert Wava Mae Pippert, 92, formerly of Prairie Village, Kansas, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Quaker Hill Nursing Home in Baxter Springs, KS. A funeral service was held at 11 am on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Nora Springs United Methodist Church, 202 N Hawkeye Avenue, Nora Springs, Iowa. Visitation was held from 9:30 am until the start of the service on Monday. Interment was held in Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, Iowa. Memorials may be made out to the Harry Hines Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market Street, Wichita, KS 67202. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019
