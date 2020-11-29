Wayne Hein
December 5, 1933 - November 20, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Wayne Kenneth Hein, 86 of Leawood, KS, died Friday, November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Wanda Lee, his parents, Albert & Verna Hein and his sister, Janet Wolfmeyer. Wayne is survived by his children, Mark Hein (Karen), Sandra Wachter (Marc) and Scott Hein; his grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Tran (Alex), Nicole Manning (Spencer), Brandon Reigel (Alison), Amy Hein, Dylan Wachter, Aubrey Reigel and Steven Hein; his great granddaughter Avery Manning and baby Tran due in March 2021 as well as many cousins, nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W 62nd St, Mission, KS. Seating will be limited. You may also attend virtually by going to his obituary at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
The family suggests donations in his honor to be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Tourette Syndrome Association.