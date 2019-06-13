Wayne K. Bragdon Wayne K Bragdon, 61, experienced victory over death after battling through a difficult illness and passed into mortality June 11, 2019 meeting his Great Lord and Savior. All services for Wayne will be at Christ the King Church 3024 N. 53rd, Kansas City, Ks. Visitation June 13 from 5 pm to 7 pm with the rosary at 7. Funeral mass will be June 14 at 10:30 am. Wayne leaves behind his mother, Marcella, his son Jason with his family Elizabeth (wife), grandchildren Rachel, Tye, and Stephen, and Alexa Rose and his daughter Chrystal and her family Samuel Joseph(fiancé). He also leaves six brothers Jerry (Teng), Michael (Maria), Kermit (Kim), Lyndon (Alisa), Sean (Jen), Raymond (Rhonda), and five sisters Mary Weiler, Carol Lastelic, Virginia Heckman (Randy), Clella Casey (Edward), Theresa Keltner (Danny) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Ellis. Wayne worked for Owens Corning for 38 years and was a member of the Insulation Prod. Worker's Union Local No. 1. He was an avid pet lover and devoted much of his leisure time to improving the outcome of abandoned pets. He spent the last of his eighteen months growing closer to his Jesus. The family recommends any donations on he behalf be made to St. Lukes Hospice and Humane Society of Kansas City KS. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)

