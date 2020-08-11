Wayne P. Mathis Wayne P. Mathis, 66, of Kansas City, MO, born March 19, 1954, passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of August 6, 2020. Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lori Mathis; their children: Lindsey (Brandon) Taylor, Austin (Maribel) Mathis, Katrina Mathis, and Cory Mathis; 13 grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: William Carl Mathis and Carol Yahns; brother, Tom Mathis; and sister, Kathi Dolan-Jones. A casual memorial service will be held in Wayne's honor at the Basswood Resort Clubhouse in Platte City, MO, on August 15, 2020, from 12 PM to 4 PM.



