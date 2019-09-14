|
Wayne Raymond White Wayne Raymond White, 67, of Olathe, KS, died on September 12, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center. He was born March 13, 1952 in Kansas City, MO, to David James and Dorothy Mae (Torbett) White. He spent his early years in Kansas City, Kansas. Wayne attended Wentworth Military Academy and Johnson County Community College. He worked for the Johnson County Sheriff's Department for 35 years, retiring in 2008. It was his greatest satisfaction to have helped with the building of the Downtown Olathe Jail and the Fred Allenbrand Criminal Justice Center. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy White. He is survived by his wife, Susann; children, Vanessa, Brad, Tammy, and Kristine. His grandchildren were his world, loving them and trying to keep track of the older ones, Mackenzie in Washington, Courtney in Orlando and Quincy in Tokyo. He would laugh and say, how will we ever keep track of Trey, Brody, Rachel and Tyler when they find their life's passion! His brother Steve, who was his inspiration for learning to fight back at an early age, and to whom he could discuss any subject ad nauseam. And cousins and nieces and nephews and and many friends. Last but not least, Randie Scobee who was always there for him and tolerated his rantings and would always step up when needed. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Penwell Gabel's Olathe Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe. Burial will follow in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Olathe Health Charitable Foundation, 20375 W. 151st Street, Suite 363, Olathe, KS 66061. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 14, 2019