Wayne Richardson Wayne Richardson, 95, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11 :00 AM with Funeral Services starting 11 :00 AM Friday, November 8, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Wayne was born March 17, 1924, in Tuscumbia, MO. He was a veteran of WWII, he flew the P-38 Lightning and B-24 Bomber. He was the plant manager for A-Reich & Sons Produce for many years. He was an avid fisherman and could fix absolutely anything. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Helen Richardson , son Ron Richardson, daughter June McMannus, and daughter-in-law Judy Richardson. He is survived by 3 granddaughters; Michelle (Scott) Bishop, Patricia (Norm) Smith, Donlan Forbis, 9 great grandchildren Brandon Forbis, Madison Forbis, Jordan Forbis, Lauren Forbis, Parker Bishop, Aidan Bishop, CJ Williams, Anthony Smith, Vanessa Smith, several great-great grandchildren and extended family. Condolences expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019