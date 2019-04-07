Wayne William Peak Wayne W. Peak, age 92, of Belton, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Visitation Service will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Southview Christian Church, 13604 Norby Rd, Grandview, MO 64030. Wayne was born on July 12, 1926 in Rich Hill, Missouri. He was the son of Delbert Peak and Lois (Robertson) Peak. In the Fall of 1948, Wayne was blessed to marry his high school sweetheart on October 24, Ruby Marie Peak. Together they were blessed with two children, Mark and Linda. Of course, later in life being blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne worked for many years as a manager for HJ Hodes, a wholesale distributor of plumbing supply and parts. After retiring, he continued to work miscellaneous janitorial jobs. Wayne was a very determined man, devoted not only to his family but also the church. He would volunteer much of his time to the Southview Christian Church as a deacon and an elder. Growing up on a farm, Wayne also loved working outdoors mowing, gardening, and doing other yardwork. He loved playing his guitar and was an avid Kansas City Royals fan, watching all of the games. Wayne is now reunited with his loving wife of 69 years, Ruby Peak; parents, Delbert and Lois Peak; and three brothers, Marvin, Edwin and Gene Peak. Left to celebrate Wayne's life is his son, Mark Peak (Jackie); daughter, Linda McMurray (Mike); five grandchildren, Katrina Larson (Mike), Jason Hadlock (Cassandra), Mitchell Peak (Debbie), Nikki Nall (Doug), and Matt Peak; and great grandchildren, Zachary Hadlock, Hayden, Kailey, and Mikey Larson Jr., Matthew Peak, Karlee, Jaden, Casey, and Dylan Nall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Southview Christian Church as addressed above. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary