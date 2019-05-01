Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for W.D. Holeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. W.D. Holeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. W.D. Holeman Obituary
Dr. W.D. Holeman Wendell, left this life on April 28, 2019 at Bella Vista, AR. He was born to Ben and Nancy Holeman on March 19, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Nancy, a son, Tim, a brother, Paul, and a sister and husband. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, his son, Jeff, his brother, Ken and wife and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside services will be held in the glass chapel at Terrace Park, K.C. MO on May 3, 2019 at 11:30am.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now