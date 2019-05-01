|
Dr. W.D. Holeman Wendell, left this life on April 28, 2019 at Bella Vista, AR. He was born to Ben and Nancy Holeman on March 19, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Nancy, a son, Tim, a brother, Paul, and a sister and husband. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, his son, Jeff, his brother, Ken and wife and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside services will be held in the glass chapel at Terrace Park, K.C. MO on May 3, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019