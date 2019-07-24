|
Weda Ann Dale Weda Ann Dale, 84, Kansas City, KS passed away July 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS. A funeral service will be at 10 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Crossroads Christian Church, 5855 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS 66217. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lakeview Village, 9100 Park, Lenexa, KS 66215. Weda was born on September 10, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Kansas City, Kansas. Weda was preceded in passing by her husband of 63 years, Walter "Wally " Dale. Weda is survived by her children; Vicki (Richard) Hargrave and Michael (Patricia) Dale; grandson, Dustin Dale Kerr; 2 great granddaughters, Cadence and Camryn Kerr. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangments: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019