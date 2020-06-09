Wendell A. Sisk Wendell Albert Sisk was born May 23, 1924 to Merl and Verga Sisk on a farm near Allendale, MO and graduated from high school in 1941 at Grant City, MO. He attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO for 2 years before entering the United States Air Force during World War II. He received a Commission and flew combat in the Southwest Pacific as a Navigator on a B-24 bomber. He continued his affiliation with the Air Force and Air National Guard until retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1968. In 1947 he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Stevens, who remains. Together they raised 4 children, Steven of Lakewood, Colorado, Michael (Cheryl) of Omaha, Nebraska, Susan (Matt) Harding of Olathe, Kansas, and Marcie (Drew) Monrad of Overland Park, Kansas, who with their spouses provided 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. In 1948 Wendell graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in General Business. He was employed as Assistant Sales Mgr. at Stevens-Spainhower Motors in Grant City selling Ford cars, trucks, and farm machinery. Wendell's parents and only brother were killed in an automobile accident in 1949, after which he operated the Sisk farms until 1961 when he was employed by the General Services Administration. He became a member of the Shriners in the 1950's and was an active Shriner for over 50 years. He retired in 1981. Wendell and Shirley, his beloved bride of 73 years, loved to travel by RV. They toured all of the United States, Canada, Mexico and through all of Central and Western Europe. They were long time members of the Wally Byam International Caravan Club, an organization of Airstream RV owners and together they led many Airstream caravans from coast to coast. Graveside services for Wendell will be at the Grant City Cemetery in Grant City, MO at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 13, 2020. It will be streamed on the Andrews Hann Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or to Ascend Hospice at 4550 W. 109th St. Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66221.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 9, 2020.