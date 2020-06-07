Wendell E. Baum Wendell E. Baum, 85, of Kearney, MO passed on June 1, 2020 at his home with his eldest son staying with him. Wendell was widowed by his wonderful wife, Reta E. Baum on February 28, 2018, who was also a great mom. Wendell was a Korean War Marine Veteran who was in Japan waiting to be sent to Korea when the war ended. His service earned him free vocational training as a sheet metal mechanic. He worked at TWA and lived in Kansas City from 1965 until 1995 when he moved to their other home at the Lake of the Ozarks at the 42 mile marker where many other TWA employees who were also boaters had homes, as well as their good neighbors Bud and Sherry Beaman lived. Wendell is survived by his eldest son Rod Baum, along with his wife Anabelle, and granddaughter Eliana, and his youngest son Harold Baum, along with his wife Linda, stepson Nick Pyeatt and his daughter Brianna and his grandson Alex Baum, most all of whom loved boating and on the water sunsets, fishing, and Chiefs football as much as Wendell and Reta did. A celebration of Wendell's life will be held in the fall of 2020.



