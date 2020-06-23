Wes Albright 12/20/1941 - 6/9/2020 LTC Carl W. (Wes) Albright, Ret., died quietly on June 9, 2020, after a long battle with illness caused, in part, by service related conditions. His last official act was donating his body to the Kansas University School of Medicine. He was born in Nashville, TN, December 20, 1941, an identical twin to his deceased brother Earl T. (Tom) Albright. He was commissioned in the Regular Army after distinguished graduation from the University of Kentucky ROTC in May 1965. His first assignment was the 1st Bn, 77th Armor, 5th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, CO, as a tank platoon leader. Other assignments included 3 tours in Vietnam one with the Black Horse, one in Germany, two at Fort Knox, and several in Development Commands across the U.S. He completed his career at the Defense Intelligence Agency from which he retired in December 1986, after 21 years of active duty. His military recognition includes the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Parachutist's Badge, Purple Heart with OLC, Bronze Star for Valor with three OLCs, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and Air Medal. Wes is survived by his wife, Ms. Michael Mary (Mike) Myers; natural children, Karen Albright and spouse, Jeff Lin (Josey), Kevin Albright and spouse, Kim (Connor, Lilly, Addalyn); children by marriage, Zachary Myers and spouse, Joann (AJ, SAM, Louise, Parker), Monica McClanahan and spouse, Jackie (Ellie), Christopher Myers and spouse, Suzy (Jackson, Maxwell), Robert Borsella and spouse, Melissa (Emma); sister-in-law Laurie Albright; niece Jennifer Bond and spouse Billy, grand niece (Rylan), niece Meredith Robinson and husband Eric. Wes will be remembered as the consummate storyteller, the perfect host, a true Kentucky Southern Gentleman. Celebration of Life will be viewed as a virtual memorial. In lieu of flowers, Wes requested a donation to The American Legion Post 153, 410 E. Dennis Ave., Olathe, KS 66061.



