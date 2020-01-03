|
Wesley D. Seyller Wesley Dahl Seyller, 77, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Northland Hospital with his wife of 51 years, Carol, at his side. Wes was born August 22, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Aaron J. and Edith Mae (Dahl) Seyller. Along with his parents, Wes was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Seyller. Wes grew up in St. Paul, MN, where he graduated from Central High School. He later received his Bachelor's degree in 1966 from Lakeland University in Sheboygan, WI. He excelled in college sports and was an All-American Honorable Mention member of the Lakeland Basketball team. Wes was honored in the Lakeland Basketball Hall of Fame, still holding records today. Wes was united in marriage to Carol Elaine Friberg on September 14, 1968, in St. Paul, MN. Shortly following graduation, Wes began his career in the trucking industry. Wes and Carol established Mo-Kan Container Services, Inc. in 1985 and operated the business until 2016. He served many years as President of the Northland Suburban Youth Football League. Wes was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and a was an active participant in Troop 447 for many years. He was a Master Mason and a member of Minnehaha Lodge #165 AF & AM in Minneapolis,MN, and a member of Ararat Shrine Temple in Kansas City, MO. His passions included collecting badges and pins from trucking companies, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals and KU athletics. Wes loved a good cigar, anything his grandchildren were doing and road trips to Minnesota. Survivors include his wife, Carol; children, Scott Seyller (Jennifer), Kimberly Francis (William) and Kyle Seyller (Lindsay); grandchildren, Nathan Francis, Ellison Seyller, Ashlyn Seyller, Merin Seyller and Aaron Seyller, as well as other family members and friends. Visitation will begin at 5pm, followed by a memorial service at 6:30pm on January 7th, 2020 at Shoal Creek Community Church, 6816 North Church Road, Pleasant Valley, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. If you are unable to attend, the celebration of life will be streamed live atwww.shoalcreek.org/live
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 3, 2020