Wesley Dean Anderson Wesley Dean Anderson, 84 of Pleasant Hill, Missouri passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by family at Lee's Summit Medical Hospital He was a former resident of Marshfield and Springfield, MO and Jones, OK. Mr. Anderson graduated from Marshfield High in 1953 and from Southwest Missouri State College in 1958. He retired from a career of teaching and coaching. He also played banjo, guitar, harmonica and sang at restaurants and events during the summer months when not teaching. Wesley was the son of Wesley E. Anderson and Helen E. (Atwell) Anderson now deceased. He is survived by his brother Gary Anderson (Deborah), sons: Eric Anderson (Helen Mary), Steven Anderson (Kathy) and Jason Anderson (April). Daughters: Erin Kelly (Brendan) and Melinda Stirling (Darrick). He was the grandfather to eighteen grandchildren and one greatgrand child. Memorial services will be held at the Day Funeral Home in Marshfield June 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM. His ashes will be interred in the Marshfield Cemetery.

