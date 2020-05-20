Whitmarsh Jackson Letts Whitmarsh Jackson Letts passed away peacefully on May 18th 2020. Jack Letts was born August 9th, 1932 in St. Louis, MO the middle child of Zelle Whitmarsh Letts and Willis Jackson Letts. He grew up in Short Hills, NJ where he excelled in sports including ice hockey, baseball and football. He spent his Junior and Senior year at Westminster School in Simsbury, CT where he graduated Cum Laude and won the schools best all around athlete award in 1950. From Simsbury, Mr. Letts made the short move to New Haven, CT where he attended Yale University and earned a BS in engineering. As a member of the Yale Army ROTC program, he was sent to Korea after graduation where he served honorably as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 24th Infantry division. For his service in the Army's Inspector General's office, Mr. Letts was awarded a commendation ribbon. Jack Letts began his long career in the pump Industry at Worthington Corporation. His assignments at Worthington took him to Denver, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Chicago eventually landing him in New Jersey where he was the marketing manager at Worthington's Standard Pump Division in East Orange, NJ. In 1973 an opportunity arose in Kansas City, Kansas where the leadership at Fairbanks Morse Pump was putting together a new management team. He accepted a position as General Manager and was soon promoted to Vice President. In 1979 Mr. Letts was named President of the Fairbanks Morse Pump Division of Colt Industries. In 1985 Mr. Letts put together a group of investors and bought Fairbanks Morse Pump from Colt Industries. After successfully guiding Fairbanks Morse Pump Corporation as a stand alone company for nine years, Mr. Letts retired in 1994. Jack Letts devoted much of his time to community service and philanthropic efforts. His greatest commitment was to the United Way. He began by serving on the board of the Wyandotte County United Way not long after moving to Kansas City, and was director in 1986. In 1988 he also began serving on the board of the Heart of America United Way (today's United Way of Greater Kansas City) and was Chairman in 1997 and 1998. In 1993 he began serving on the board of the United Way of the South Central Region in Dallas, TX. He was Regional Chairman in 1995 and 1996. He went on to serve on the United Way's Board of Governors in Alexandria, VA. The United Way of Wyandotte County recognized his efforts with their "Spirit of Caring" award for 1994. He was recognized by the United Way of Greater Kansas City when he was given the honor of Olympic Torch Bearer during the cross country Olympic Torch Relay prior to the 1996 Summer Olympic Games. In addition to his work with the United Way, Jack Letts served on the board and as Chairman for Kansas City Public Television, Bethany Medical Center, The Wyandotte County Red Cross and Baker University. In 1998 he received the Kansas City, Kansas Chamber of Commerce "Corporate Citizen of the Year" award. His volunteerism extended to the pump industry and the Kansas City business community. He served on the board and was Chairman for the Kansas City, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, The Hydraulic Institute, The Labor Management Council of Kansas City, The Water Systems Council, Fairbanks Morse Pump Corp., and the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA). Mr. Letts also found time to serve on the board of Labconco, Neosho Wire-Talbots, The Wyandotte Health Foundation, the United Way of America, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Wyandotte Development Inc., Faribanks Morse of India, Fairbanks Morse of Venezuela, Fairbanks Morse of Mexico and Guarantee Bank. Whether it was for business or pleasure Jack Letts was a world traveler. Business interests took him all over the globe from South America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. He further enjoyed traveling with his wife Joyce. Their travel destinations included ocean cruises, European tours, African tours and even a trip to Antarctica. A final tally of countries visited exceeded 90. Jack was an avid skier. Ski trips took him all over North America and Europe. In 2006 he won a Silver Medal at the Nastar Nationals in Steamboat Springs, CO. Golf was another favorite activity. He belonged to the Kansas City Country Club and the Belvedere Golf Club in Charlevoix, MI. Retirement finally gave him the time he needed to take up flying. He obtained his pilot's license and an instrument rating. Mr. Letts was a lifelong member of Sequanota Club near Charlevoix, MI. where he enjoyed sailing on Lake Charlevoix and visiting with his friends and relatives. He served on the board and as President. A tough competitor in business and athletics, Mr. Letts might best be remembered for his unflinching courtesy, kindness and gentlemanly qualities. He treated everybody with dignity and respect. In the pump industry, the Kansas City business community and among his family he'll be remembered with great joy. Jack Letts is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce, his sons Jackson Whitmarsh Letts and Charles Goodwin Letts; his grandchildren Jackson Anthony Letts, Nicholas Whitmarsh Letts and Douglas Houston Letts; his sister Zelle Elizabeth Washburn and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Zelle Letts and his brother John Spencer Letts. Funeral services will be streamed on the Amos Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 20, 2020.