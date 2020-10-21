1/1
Wilbur Allen (Pat) Patterson
1926 - 2020
April 4, 1926 - October 17, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Wilbur Allen (Pat) Patterson was born on April 4, 1926 to Lloyd and Winnie Parker Patterson in Granite City, IL. After living a short time in Tennessee, his father and brothers returned to Granite City after the death of his mother in 1935.
Pat met and married Wilma (Louise) Franklin in 1946. The story goes that he saw a pretty redhead across the roller rink and immediately declared that he would marry her, and he did.
The family moved to Overland Park in 1955, and Pat worked in the mortgage industry until retiring from Anchor Savings in 1986. He then formed Capital Mortgage and served as CEO until 1988.
Pat was the embodiment of faith, family and friends. He served as a deacon, led building committees, and was a member of numerous local and national Southern Baptist Convention Boards. A highlight of his Christian ministry was a mission trip to Argentina where he shared his faith with the local people.
Pat's commitment to his family was boundless. In 1964, he realized the serious shortage of opportunities for girls in athletics and joined three others in forming the Johnson County Girls Athletic Association. All three of his children sang and performed in musicals and Pat never missed a performance. It is said that Pat never met a stranger. He enjoyed his beloved Kansas City Royals, golfing and just hanging out with friends.
Pat is survived by his wife of 74 years, Wilma (Louise); and their three children, Joyce Stefka, Karen Allen and David Patterson; his 7 grandchildren, Jason Stefka, Bradley Stefka, Kaitlin Erkkila, Taylor Mansfield, Clayton Allen, MacKenzie Patterson and Austin Patterson; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating his life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10100 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
