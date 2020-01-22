|
Wilda Vogel Wilda Vogel was born on November 21, 1926 in Edwards, MO to Roy and Bessie Wiseman and died on January 19, 2020 at Aberdeen Village in Olathe, KS. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Whitford, her son Chris Kumpf, stepsons Peter and Tom Vogel, brother James Richard Wiseman, sister Virginia "Ginny" Curtright and all of her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters Juanita Wiseman and Pauline Smith, brother Larry Wiseman and her husband and soulmate, Philip Vogel. She spent her early years in Climax Springs, Mo in the Wiseman community. She was always so proud and happy to have grown up there. She spent her adult life in the Kansas City area. She lived a long life of hard work and sacrifice for those she loved. She was a self made woman who advanced herself to VP of Mission Bank on her own merit. She was a passionate Jayhawk and proud member of Chiefs Kingdom .... how thrilled she'd be to know we're going to the Super Bowl A service celebrating Wilda's life will be held on February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Aberdeen Village Chapel, Olathe, KS (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020