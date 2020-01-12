|
Wiley Meyer, Jr Wiley Meyer, Jr., 82, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away January 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family farm in the Spring of 2020. Wiley was born January 21, 1937 in Ness City, KS to Wiley Wilburt Sr. and Vida (Murdock). Wiley graduated from Wichita East High School and studied law at Friends University in Wichita, KS. He enjoyed a career in sales for various industries and was one of the founders of Tranchemco, Inc. Wiley took his childhood love of wide open spaces to a passion later in life for his farm in Kansas City, MO where he raised cattle. His hobbies included gardening, taking great pride in his immaculate lawn and vibrant flower beds and following college sports (particularly KU and a Barry Switzer-led OU football team). Wiley considered himself an amateur meteorologist and always enjoyed Kansas City's dynamic weather. He was particularly proud of his family and loved watching them grow up, seeing their successes and starting families of their own. He took special joy in his three grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dennis Meyer. Wiley is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Federici) Meyer; two children, Laura Lisec (Leif) and Trey Meyer (Laurie); three grandchildren, Kyle Meyer, Collin Meyer and Drew Lisec; and two sisters, Darlene Hultman and Katherine Meyer. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020