Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Wiley Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wiley Meyer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wiley Meyer Jr. Obituary
Wiley Meyer, Jr Wiley Meyer, Jr., 82, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away January 7, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family farm in the Spring of 2020. Wiley was born January 21, 1937 in Ness City, KS to Wiley Wilburt Sr. and Vida (Murdock). Wiley graduated from Wichita East High School and studied law at Friends University in Wichita, KS. He enjoyed a career in sales for various industries and was one of the founders of Tranchemco, Inc. Wiley took his childhood love of wide open spaces to a passion later in life for his farm in Kansas City, MO where he raised cattle. His hobbies included gardening, taking great pride in his immaculate lawn and vibrant flower beds and following college sports (particularly KU and a Barry Switzer-led OU football team). Wiley considered himself an amateur meteorologist and always enjoyed Kansas City's dynamic weather. He was particularly proud of his family and loved watching them grow up, seeing their successes and starting families of their own. He took special joy in his three grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Dennis Meyer. Wiley is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Federici) Meyer; two children, Laura Lisec (Leif) and Trey Meyer (Laurie); three grandchildren, Kyle Meyer, Collin Meyer and Drew Lisec; and two sisters, Darlene Hultman and Katherine Meyer. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wiley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -