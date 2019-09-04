|
Will Hertha Shields Jr. Will Hertha Shields, Jr, 74 of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 21, 2019. He was an Army Veteran and Retired Civil Services employee. Services were held on August 31, 2019 at 11 am at Hopewell Temple CME Church, Texarkana, TX with Pastor Kai Horn officiating. Burial was at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Texarkana TX under the direction of Haynes Mortuary, Inc. Survivors include his lovely wife Shirley J. Baker-Shields of Overland Park, KS. His wonderful children include: Patrick Shields and Barbie of Olathe, KS, Will H. Shields III and Senia of Overland Park, KS, Sharon Bagby and Gerald of Olathe, KS. His bonus children include Tanisha Baker of Irving, TX, Malcolm Baker of Texarkana, TX, Kimberly Baker-Jones and Marcus of Fort Worth, TX, as well as 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of Will Shields JR to: KU ENDOWMENT, Att: Kidney Institute, P.O. Box 928 Lawrence, KS 66044
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019