Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haynes Mortuary, Inc.
7238 West 7th Street
Texarkana, TX 75501
(903) 838-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Will Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Will Hertha Shields Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Will Hertha Shields Jr. Obituary
Will Hertha Shields Jr. Will Hertha Shields, Jr, 74 of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 21, 2019. He was an Army Veteran and Retired Civil Services employee. Services were held on August 31, 2019 at 11 am at Hopewell Temple CME Church, Texarkana, TX with Pastor Kai Horn officiating. Burial was at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Texarkana TX under the direction of Haynes Mortuary, Inc. Survivors include his lovely wife Shirley J. Baker-Shields of Overland Park, KS. His wonderful children include: Patrick Shields and Barbie of Olathe, KS, Will H. Shields III and Senia of Overland Park, KS, Sharon Bagby and Gerald of Olathe, KS. His bonus children include Tanisha Baker of Irving, TX, Malcolm Baker of Texarkana, TX, Kimberly Baker-Jones and Marcus of Fort Worth, TX, as well as 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of Will Shields JR to: KU ENDOWMENT, Att: Kidney Institute, P.O. Box 928 Lawrence, KS 66044
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Will's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now