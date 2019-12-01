Kansas City Star Obituaries
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
Willa Lea Fancher Obituary
Willa Lea Fancher Willa Lea Fancher, age 93, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Foxwood Springs Living Center. She was preceded in death by her parents and her dear friend, Martha Taggart. Willa was born March 18, 1926, in Ridgeway, Missouri. She was raised there by her parents, Ivan Max Fancher and Doris (Stoner) Fancher. In 1943, she graduated from the Ridgeway High School and accepted a position with the U.S. Army Quartermaster Depot in Kansas City. In 1947 she transferred to the Public Works Administration which became General Services Administration. In 1959 Willa became the first woman computer programmer for GSA in the nation. She retired in 1981 from GSA as a Computer Specialist in Data Systems. Willa and Martha moved to Foxwood Springs in 1980. After retirement she was active at Foxwood Springs doing such things as delivering parish mail, rocking babies and working at the Barn. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Raymore, Missouri. She was a member of Chapter DR, P.E.O. Sisterhood for over 60 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fellowship of John at Foxwood Springs. A memorial service will be held in Bromwell Room at Foxwood Springs, 1500 West Foxwood Drive, Raymore, Missouri, Tuesday, December 3, at 11 am. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019
