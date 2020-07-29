1/2
Willard Derrow Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard Derrow Baker Willard Derrow Baker, 90, of Lenexa Kansas passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd 2020 in his home at Lakeview Retirement Village. Visitation is from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 2nd at Mt Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd in Kansas City, MO. His funeral will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 3rd, at Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood KS. Following the burial ceremony at Mt Moriah there will be a Celebration of Life. For more information visit www.mtmoriah.net In lieu of flowers, request donations in memory of Bill and Donna Baker to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved