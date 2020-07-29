Willard Derrow Baker Willard Derrow Baker, 90, of Lenexa Kansas passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd 2020 in his home at Lakeview Retirement Village. Visitation is from 2-4pm on Sunday, August 2nd at Mt Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd in Kansas City, MO. His funeral will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 3rd, at Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood KS. Following the burial ceremony at Mt Moriah there will be a Celebration of Life. For more information visit www.mtmoriah.net
In lieu of flowers, request donations in memory of Bill and Donna Baker to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org