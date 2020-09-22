Willard "Will" Glenn Sykes Willard "Will" Glenn Sykes (60), of Leeds, Missouri passed on to paradise on September 13th, 2020. Will was born on June 17th, 1960 to Kathleen Sparks-Thorp in Kansas City, MO. Will attended East High School from 1975-1979. Will is survived by his dad Robert "Bob" Thorp, daughters Sarrah Aulgur & Gracie Sykes, his grandchildren Marlee Aulgur & Taotasioatua "Vise" Paletaoga III, his brother William "Bill" Todd, his sisters Kathryn "Tinka" Green, Ada Pitts, Tracey Fischer, and Michele Musil, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family that he loved dearly. Will was preceded in death by his mother Kathleen Sparks-Thorp. Will had a passion for music & playing the acoustic guitar, painting & sandblasting, and was a member of the IBPAT. Will's Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 1 P.M. at The Roger T. Sermon Center in Independence, MO. A GoFundMe has been set up for Will's service and his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Will's name to your local AA group.



