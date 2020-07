Willard J. Rotert 85, died July 12, 2020. Mass, 12 noon Fri., July 17 Immaculate Conception Catholic Ch, Montrose, MO. Visitation, 11 am - 12 noon July 17. Burial, St. Ludger Cem. Arr. Hill & Son Funeral Hm, 660-476-2135.



