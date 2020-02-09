|
Willene Lindley Hampton Willene Lindley Hampton, 100, died peacefully on February 1. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Darnell "T.D." Hampton, loving mother of Carol (Robert Downs) Hampton and David (Brenda) Hampton. Cherished grandmother of Lindley (Trip) Stakem and Lauren (Jeff) Zych and treasured great-grandmother. Willene will be remembered as a devoted mother, wife, and friend to many, generously volunteering her time and resources to countless people and organizations, especially to her beloved church. Services Monday, Feb.24, 10:30 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 11485 S. Ridgeway Rd., Olathe, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020