Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
More Obituaries for William Davidson
William A. Arthur "Bill" Davidson

William A "Bill" Arthur Davidson William A "Bill" Arthur Davidson, 80, of Kansas City, MO passed away on August 27, 2019 at Belton Regional Medical Center after a short battle with cancer. Bill was born on July 9, 1939. He went from setting bowling pins at the local bowling alley and selling fruits and vegetables from his wagon to growing up to work construction, roofing & remodeling homes. He was an active member of the Belton Fraternal Order of Eagles. He had a large heart and never met a stranger. He had a great love for fishing and animals. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Betty, step-son Wes Miller, half-brother John Davidson, parents and sister Deloris Schaffner. He is survived by his brothers Robert and Ronnie Davidson, step-son David Miller, son Richard, daughters Linda Qureshi and Lisa Epstein, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
