William A. King William A. "Bill" King, 58, went to be with God on March 7, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. followed by Visitation at 4 p.m. the Funeral Mass at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terr. South, Independence, MO 64052. Cremation will follow the services. Bill was born September 2, 1960, in Perivale, England, and grew up the youngest of five children born to the late John and Ivey King. He enlisted in the service, becoming part of the Royal Corps of Engineers and, after living in Germany, the Falklands, and Greece, came to the United States in 1990. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Roger. He leaves behind his loving wife, Mary (Canaleo) King; his "mum", Vita Canaleo; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nina and Craig Euritt; and his much-loved nephew and nieces, many cousins and friends. Our deepest thanks go to St. Luke's Plaza, most especially our dear friend Dr. John Helzberg, and all the nursing staff for their impeccable dedication to Bill's care. Everyone's a "Daisy"! Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



