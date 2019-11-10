Home

William A. McMichael Jr. Obituary
CDR William A. McMichael, Jr., USN Ret Bill McMichael, 80, of Lee's Summit, MO passed Oct. 21 at John Know Village from cancer. A graveside service was held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. Bill attended DeLaSalle High School ('56) and Rockhurst College ('61). He owned Horticulture Services for several years and retired from the USN and the U.S Postal Service. He spent 23 years in the Navy navigating several aircraft (Super Connie's, C130 and P3 Orion's). He also loved to hunt, fish, sip a few beers/wines, drive Dodge trucks and his 1960 TR3A. He was preceded in death by his parents William A. McMichael, Sr and Kathryn Jakobe McMichael. He is survived by his wife and companion of 36 years Sue. Sons Craig, Brian (Amy) daughter Tetia (Alvaro) and 3 grandchildren. Three sisters: Carolyn Biritz, Kay Hess, and Karen Stewart. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5789 Lee's Summit, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
