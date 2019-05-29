Services McGilley & Frye Funeral Home & Cremation Service 105 E. Loula Street Olathe , KS 66061 (913) 782-0582 Resources More Obituaries for William Cleaver Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Albert Cleaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers William Albert Cleaver William A Cleaver, 78, passed away suddenly at his home in Olathe on Friday, May 24, 2019. Will was preceded in death by his sisters, Lois Smisor and Darlene Casey, and his grandson, Sawyer King Christoffersen. Will is survived by his brother, Ronald Cleaver; his wife, Kaye Cleaver; his children Christy (Kevin) Christoffersen and Will Cleaver Jr.; his grandchildren: Bri Ryan, Jackson Christoffersen, Bennett Christoffersen, Zack Cleaver, Kaylee Cleaver, Kennedy Cleaver and Madelyn Cleaver. Will was born on his family farm near Iola, KS on September 2, 1940 to Shirley Opal Cross Cleaver and Harold Clayton Cleaver. He grew up in Iola and Wichita, and graduated from Iola High School in 1958. He joined the Navy in August of 1958 at the age of 17. He served 3 years as an air traffic controller and was a combat information crew member on a Super Constellation flying the North Atlantic barrier and flew radar cover for the Bay of Pigs (Cuban Invasion, April 1960). He gave the Navy credit for teaching him discipline and study skills. After the Navy, he returned to Wichita and enrolled at Wichita State University and graduated with honors in 1966. While at Wichita State, he met and married Kaye Peters. Their daughter, Christy, was born in 1963. After graduation, he worked as a newspaper reporter for the Wichita Eagle & Beacon. He had always dreamed of being an attorney, and in 1964 he left Wichita to attend the University of Kansas Law School. For financial reasons, after one semester he left KU Law School,and went to work with his brother, Ron Cleaver, in real estate sales in Johnson County. Their son, Willie, was born in 1971. Will was able to return to law school, this time at UMKC, while working as an independent appraiser for Capital Federal and the Veterans Administration. He graduated from UMKC in December of 1972 and was admitted to the practice of law in Kansas in April of 1973. He started his law practice office in Overland Park in 1973, and in 1976 purchased a building at the corner of 80th & Foster in downtown Overland Park. It was the first building renovated in the area and the beginning of restoration in downtown Overland Park. Will served as chairman of the Downtown Overland Park Association and worked with the business association and the city to revitalize the area. In 1976, he was appointed as a part time municipal judge for Overland Park and was named Chief Judge in 1981. In 1991, he was appointed to the District Court of the 10th Judicial District of the State of Kansas and served there until he retired in 2002. While District Judge, he was one of the founders of "Changing Lives thru Literature", an adult reading program for convicted felons. Studies indicated that the program contributed to a significant reduction in recidivism. Will was active with the Johnson County Bar Association, serving on the board as President in 1991-92. Will also served on the board of the State of Kansas District Judges Association from 1992 until retirement. Will was always mindful of the many people that impacted his life the Navy buddy that tutored him in air traffic control school; Harold Baldwin who helped him get qualified as a VA appraiser, which made it possible for him to finish law school; the many friends and associates who supported his appointment as a District Court Judge; and his many friends of Bill who were always there with the right words at the right time. He believed that no one can reach their goals without the help of others, and always tried to pay that forward. He was aware and thankful of the support so many people gave him throughout his life. Will enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends, including years of camping, many summers at Lake of the Ozarks and other trips. After retirement, Will and Kaye enjoyed traveling, especially spending winters in San Carlos, Mexico and fishing in the Sea of Cortez, and the many friends he and Kaye made there. Will loved singing and playing guitar. He made the annual pilgrimage to the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield every September for 27 years and hosted jam sessions with his local musician friends regularly in his home. He played in a local string band called "Cabin Fever" for over 10 years. Most of all, he enjoyed his time spent with his son and daughter and their families. Will was an avid reader, especially history. Will's life was filled with his passions family, friends, music and the law. Services will be held 2pm, Friday, May 31 at McGilley& Frye, 105 E. Loula St, Olathe KS. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the ACLU of Kansas, 6701 W. 64th St, #210, Overland Park, KS 66202.



