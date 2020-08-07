William Alexander Fraser William Alexander Fraser died August 3, 2020 and is remembered by his family as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Always one for a good story and a giant hug, he will be greatly missed. He was born In Bend, Oregon, December 30, 1930, where his love of the outdoors began. He spent 20 years in the Air Force that included tours to Okinawa and Germany with his young family. After retirement from the military, he joined National Semiconductor in Silicon Valley. He spent 26 years at National and then Fairchild Semiconductor in the electronics field. During this time, a favorite hobby was sailing on his 37 ft Tartan. He volunteered at the Point Reyes Bird observatory, giving trips to workers and taking supplies to the Farallon Islands. After that he moved on to a sagebrush ranch in Nevada where he stayed busy with building projects, roads, bridges, rock walls.. and gathering the family for fun times! Then on to Brookings, Oregon for 2 years before finally moving to Kansas City Missouri to be near all the family. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 63 years and his 4 sons, William Jr and wife Dodet, Robert and wife Lauren, Donald, and Tracy Reynolds and wife Kim. He also has 8 grandchildren (one in heaven with him already) and 7 great-grandchildren. We will all be together again.



