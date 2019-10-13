Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
William Allen Reed M.D.

William Allen Reed M.D. Obituary
William Allen Reed MD William Allen Reed MD, "Bill", passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. Bill was born on July 18, 1927 in Kokomo, Indiana. One of eight children, he grew up rural and poor during the Great Depression. As a young man in 1945, he enlisted in the United States Navy as a machinist's mate. After his honorable discharge, with the help of the G.I. Bill, he graduated from college and medical school at the University of Indiana. His career in medicine endured for decades in Kansas City and he was a tremendously positive influence on a multitude of students and fellow practitioners. He was an innovator, instructor and leader in the specialty of cardiovascular surgery. He was especially proud of his vital role in the development of the Center for Advanced Heart Care at the University of Kansas Hospital. But most importantly, he possessed a relentless dedication to his patients and their families. Aside from medicine, he established Stonecrest Farm to breed and race thoroughbred horses. The culmination of these efforts resulted in the 2002 Kentucky Derby third place finisher, Perfect Drift. Bill was an avid reader, particularly of the classic poets. He was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs and KU sports fan. He explored many streams as a trout fly fisherman. He was a dedicated philanthropist. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff, Rita, Bryan, Dianne, Martin and Teresa, and five cherished grandchildren. Dad, we will miss your guidance, your letters, your fortitude and work ethic, your willingness to pursue dreams to their fullest extent, and your calm during the storms. We love you. The family will be having a private ceremony. Memorial gifts may be made to The University of Kansas Health System, either the Dr. William and Mary Reed Cardiovascular Surgery Center or the Mary J. Reed Nurse Navigation Program.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019
