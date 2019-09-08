|
William Asbury William Michael "Mike" Asbury, 78, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Mike was born in Independence, MO on August 12, 1941 and grew up in the Kansas City area. He graduated from East High School and attended college at what is now called Missouri University Science & Technology in Rolla, MO. Mike worked for the Kansas City, MO Public Works Department from 1961 to 1995, where he was a Construction Project Manager. He joined Shafer, Kline & Warren in 1995 as Director of Construction - a position he held until he retired in 2009. He received numerous accolades for his contributions to the engineering and construction industries. As a former member of the American Public Works Association (APWA), he served the organization on the local and national levels. The Kansas City Metro Chapter of the APWA honored him in 2001 with the "Heart of America Award" for outstanding service for the betterment of the public works community. In 1981, he was honored as the "Technician of the Year" by the American Society of Certified Engineering Technicians in the state of Missouri. Mike enlisted in the Army in 1963 and then served in the Missouri National Guard until 1989, where he was Chief Ward Master for the 135th MASH Unit. He retired as a Sargent Major (E-9) and during his service he earned numerous commendations for leadership including the Army Achievement Medal. In retirement he served in leadership roles in various volunteer organizations and was awarded the Volunteer of the Year by USA Swimming in 2009. He was always willing to help out his friends and neighbors. Mike especially enjoyed coin collecting, traveling, DIY projects and most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Helen, two daughters, Aimee Starks (Rick) and Amanda McEntire (Alex), two grandsons, Ian Wilson (Brenya) and Rhys Wilson, and a great grandson, Roman Wilson, as well as an honorary son-in-law, Jeff McEntire. He was preceded in death by his Aunt Bettie and Uncle Clark Pinkham (who raised him from infancy), his parents, William J. Asbury and Mabel Asbury, step-mother Virginia Asbury and sisters Dianne Loubier and Willa Asbury. Visitation, with a light lunch, will be from 11:00 to 12:00 noon, followed by the funeral and graveside services on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 801 NW 108th Street, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to . Donations may be made on-line or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019