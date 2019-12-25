|
|
William B. "Bill" Dale The Rev. William B, "Bill" Dale passed from this earthly experience to a new dimension in living on December 4, 2019 in Lee's Summit, MO, surrounded by his loved ones. A memorial service will be held in the Fillmore Chapel in Unity Village at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bill was born November 5, 1935 in Alvarado, Texas to Sybil Pope and Bernard Dale. Bill graduated High School in Ft. Worth, attended the University of Texas his freshman year, then put his education on hold to serve in the United States Army. Upon completion of his military service, he attended Southern Methodist University and graduated in 1963 with a business degree in accounting. Bill's professional career took him to Corpus Christi, TX, where he met and married his wife of 50 years, the Rev. Marge Dale. They merged two families and, together, raised eight children. In 1971, Bill put aside a promising business career to answer the call to ministry. The family moved to Lee's Summit where Bill attended the Unity seminary and was graduated and ordained in 1975. While still in seminary, Bill was invited to serve on the staff at Unity's world headquarters in Unity Village, where he served for the next 28 years. His work included Director of Public Relations, Vice President of Unity's Publishing ministry and member of the Board of Trustees. Bill was a kind and thoughtful man and his generous nature knew no boundaries. He valued the sacredness of all of God's creatures and would offer assistance to friends and strangers alike. To Unity coworkers, Bill was more than a "boss', he was a caring mentor and friend. To his grandchildren he was a loving "Opa" and playmate. Bill enjoyed traveling and bird hunting, but his true love was books. He was an avid reader and spent many of his retirement hours reading. He especially enjoyed historical biographies. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a sonMichael A. Dale, and two grandchildren Jason Albanese and Jennifer Dale. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Marge Dale of Lee's Summit; two sonsAnthony W. Dale and his wife, Cynthia, of Converse, Texas; Charles B. Dale of St. Robert, MO; one daughter Jean Fisher of San Antonio, TX; four step-childrenPatricia A. Polinard of Rimrock, AZ; Danny J.A. Polinard and his wife, Suzanne, of Corpus Christi, TX; George M. Polinard and his wife, Barbara, of Rockport, TX; and Tammy L. Greenshaw of Hot Springs, AR. He also leaves 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Unity at the Lake Church in Sunrise Beach, MO or to a local no-kill animal sanctuary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019